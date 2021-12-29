The USPTO proposes to amend the patent rules of practice so that the official receipt date of correspondence submitted electronically is the date in the Eastern time zone of the United States when the USPTO received the correspondence rather than the date the correspondence address in Alexandria, Virginia, received it. This is because the USPTO expects to provide physical servers for receiving electronic submissions in locations that are separate from the USPTO headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia. This proposed change will ensure consistency and predictability for correspondence receipt dates.

The USPTO is also proposing to amend the patent rules of practice to make other clarifying changes for the receipt of electronic submissions, including defining Eastern Time. These changes will harmonize the patent rules with the trademark rules and clarify the receipt date of electronic submissions. A link to the Federal Register notice can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.