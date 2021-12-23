INTA has published the November-December, 2021 (Vol. 111 No. 6) issue of The Trademark Reporter (TMR). [pdf here]. Willard Knox, Editor-in-Chief, summarizes the contents as follows (and below): "In this issue, we offer our readers the 2021 Ladas Memorial Award-winning articles in the Student category—one on cultural misappropriation and the other on obscene, profane, and vulgar trademarks—and a review of an essential one-volume treatise on likelihood of confusion."

Cultural Misappropriation: What Should the United States Do?, Lauren M. Ingram. In this Ladas Memorial Award-winning article, the author addresses the current debate on cultural misappropriation—the aping or commodification of some unique cultural aspect of a marginalized community by members of the dominant culture, without consent or against the will of the original community.

The Lanham Act's Immoral or Scandalous Provision: Down, but Not Out, Michael Stephenson. In this Ladas Memorial Award-winning article, the author considers the potential for a "Wild West" of obscene, profane, and vulgar trademarks used and registered in the United States following the United States Supreme Court's decisions in Matal v. Tam and Iancu v. Brunetti.

Book Review: Likelihood of Confusion in Trademark Law by Richard L. Kirkpatrick, Raffi Zerounian. The reviewer of this book finds this one-volume treatise on likelihood of confusion to be a practice-elevating resource that has deep and well-organized analysis and case law that would benefit even the most experienced practitioner.