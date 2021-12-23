United States:
Use It Or Lose It: Understanding The TMA's New Procedures To Cancel Trademark Registrations (Video)
23 December 2021
Arnold & Porter
This video explains "Expungement" and
"Re-examination"—the two new procedures for US
trademark registrations to be cancelled due to non-use—and
explores USPTO's process for implementing them. These expedited
and fairly inexpensive procedures, effective December 18, 2021 as
part of the Trademark Modernization Act of 2020, merit close
attention from companies that either have neglected marks or are
looking to eliminate a registration that might be preventing them
from registering their mark.
>> Download a concise summary of the new TMA procedures
(PDF).
