United States: Use It Or Lose It: Understanding The TMA's New Procedures To Cancel Trademark Registrations (Video)

This video explains "Expungement" and "Re-examination"—the two new procedures for US trademark registrations to be cancelled due to non-use—and explores USPTO's process for implementing them. These expedited and fairly inexpensive procedures, effective December 18, 2021 as part of the Trademark Modernization Act of 2020, merit close attention from companies that either have neglected marks or are looking to eliminate a registration that might be preventing them from registering their mark.

>> Download a concise summary of the new TMA procedures (PDF).

