Here are three recent TTAB decisions in Section 2(d) inter partes proceedings. Not knowing all the facts, see if you can guess how they came out. At least one of the three was dismissed or denied. Answer(s) in the first comment.

Trusted Debit, LLC v. My Canna PayG Financial, Opposition No. 92073715 (December 9, 2021) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Angela Lykos). [Petition for cancellation of a registration for the mark MY CANNA PAY & Design for payroll services, on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the registered mark CAN PAY & Design for electronic commerce payment services].

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia v. Arkansas Children's, Inc., Opposition No. 91242802 (December 14, 2021) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Christen M. English).[Section 2(d) opposition to registration of ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S & Design for "Charitable fund raising services, namely, raising funds to support pediatric care, research, education and prevention programs" [ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S disclaimed], in view of the registered marks CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA & Design for "charitable fundraising services" [CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL disclaimed] and CH & Design for hospital services].

Lagunitas Brewing Company v. Deanna Fulton and Kunoor Chopra, Opposition No. 91254430 (December 14, 2021) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Jonathan Hudis). [Section 2(d) opposition to registration of LAGUNATIC for various goods in four classes, including beer glasses, towels, clothing, and non-alcoholic beer, in view of the registered mark LAGUNITAS for ale.]

Read comments and post your commenthere.

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.