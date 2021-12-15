Jones Day partners Meredith Wilkes, Patricia Campbell, and Sarah Geers discuss the implementation of the Trademark Modernization Act, the recent decision in Thaler v Hirshfeld – a case involving protections for works created by artificial intelligence, opportunities for monetizing COVID 19-related patents, and other significant legal developments in the IP space during the last year.

For information on the Firm's Women in IP Initiative and their coming events, email WomeninIP@jonesday.com..

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

SUBSCRIBE TO JONES DAY TALKS

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Android

Subscribe on Google Play

Subscribe on Stitcher

LISTEN TO PREVIOUS PODCASTS

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.