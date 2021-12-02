The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (Tee-Tee-A-Bee) has scheduled eight (VIII) oral hearings for the month of December 2021. The hearings will be held via video conference. Briefs and other papers for each case may be found at TTABVUE via the links provided.

December 1, 2021 - 11 AM: In re Solar Foundations USA, Inc., Serial No. 88206624 [Refusal to register SOLAR FOUNDATIONS USA for "installation of solar energy systems and alternative energy products for residential and commercial use, namely, foundations and racking systems for ground mount solar arrays" and "design of solar energy systems and alternative energy products for residential and commercial use, namely, support structure and racking systems for ground mount solar arrays" [USA disclaimed] on the ground of genericness.]

December 2, 2021 - 10 AM: In re Jasmin Larian, LLC, Serial No. 87522459 [Refusal to register the three-dimensional design shown below, for "handbags" under Sections 1, 2, and 45 of the Lanham Act on the ground that the design is a generic configuration.]

December 7, 2021 - 11 AM: Made in Nature, LLC v. Pharmavite LLC, Oppositions Nos. 91223683, 91223352, and 91227387 [Section 2(d) opposition to registration of NATURE MADE for, inter alia, snack bars containing dried fruits and fruit juice, on the ground of likely confusion with the registered mark MADE IN NATURE for dried fruits and vegetables, snack products, and fresh fruit.]

December 8, 2021 - 1 PM: Eazy-PZ LLC v. Ez Etail, Inc., Cancellation No. 92064031 [Petition for cancellation of a registration of the mark EZPZ for "on-line retail store services featuring a wide variety of consumer goods of others" on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the registered mark EZ PZ for "On-line retail gift shops; On-line retail store services featuring downloadable electronic books; On-line wholesale and retail store services featuring products for infants babies, and small children."]

December 9, 2021 - 10 AM: In re Six Continents Limited, Serial Nos. 88430142 and 88430162 [Refusal to register ATWELL SUITES, in standard character and stylized form, for various hotel-related services [SUITES disclaimed] on the ground that the proposed mark is primarily merely a surname under Section 2(e)(4).]

December 14, 2021 - 11 AM: In re Lincoln Global, Inc., Serial No. 87896781 [Section 2(d) refusal of PYTHONXOS for "software for controlling the operation of a robotic or automated welding or plasma cutting machine system" on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the registered mark PYTHON for "electric arc welding torches and parts therefor."]

December 15, 2021 - 1 PM: Flex Ltd. v. Bad Elf, LLC, Opposition No. 91254336 [Section 2(d) opposition to registration of FLEX for "Global positioning system (GPS) apparatus; Global positioning system (GPS) receivers" in view of the identical mark registered for custom manufacture of electronics, engineering services and new product development services.]

December 16, 2021 - 2 PM: Belay Mortgage Group, Inc. v. DFB Corporation, Opposition No. 91251959 [Opposition to registration of BELAY FINANCIAL for "banking services; Financial trust operations; Mortgage banking; Mortgage lending" [FINANCIAL disclaimed] on the ground of likely confusion with the common law mark BELAY MORTGAGE GROUP for mortgage brokerage services.]

