In connection with his latest presentation at the recent INTA Annual Meeting, Ted Davis offered his "Annual Review of U.S. Federal Case Law and TTAB Developments." Thank you, Ted, for permitting me to post this link.



Ted Davis

As a companion piece to my presentation, here is a link to my outline of CAFC and TTAB decisions for the past 14 months.

The TTABlog

