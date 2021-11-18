ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The USPTO today issued regulations [pdf here] implementing the provisions of the Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 (TMA). Many of the provisions will be effective as of December 18, 2021. THe rules for flexible response periods to office actions will take effect on December 1, 2022.

Read comments and post your comment here.

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.