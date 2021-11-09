Taft Minneapolis attorney Mira Vats-Fournier has been appointed to the International Trademark Association (INTA) 2022-2023 Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Committee. The purpose of the committee as part of the organization is to promote ADR as a cost-effective means of resolving trademark, brand, and related intellectual property disputes around the globe. The committee focuses on mediation and promotes INTA's Panel of Trademark Mediators as a resource for brand owners and others seeking to resolve such disputes.

To be appointed to an INTA committee is a significant achievement. Out of 3,900 applicants, only a select few are chosen to serve on the committees. Vats-Fournier's appointment is effective beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Newly appointed members will meet in November 2021 at the Annual Meeting Virtual+.

Vats-Fournier is a litigator, ADR Neutral, and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. Her practice includes patent, trademark, and trade secret litigation, mediation, and arbitration. She brings her executive and international professional experience prior to attending law school to understand each client's objectives, to counsel and advocate for her clients through litigation, mediation, arbitration, or any combination of approaches a particular goal may require.

About INTA

The International Trademark Association is a global not-for-profit advocacy association of brand owners and professionals dedicated to supporting trademarks and related intellectual property to foster consumer trust, economic growth, and innovation. INTA's members are more than 7,200 organizations from 187 countries.

