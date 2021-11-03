ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

INTA has published the September-October, 2021 (Vol. 111 No. 5) issue of The Trademark Reporter (TMR). [pdf here]. Willard Knox, Editor-in-Chief, summarizes the contents as follows (and below): "In this issue, we offer our readers an article by two international scholars on the challenges posed to trademark owners by new generic top level-domains; an article by two brand professionals on how to avoid the potential pitfalls associated with trademark assignments in gross; and a review by a member of the TMR Committee of a comprehensive and authoritative resource on enforcing intellectual property rights in Africa."

Trademarks, Free Speech, and Fair Competition in a World of New Generic Top-Level Domains, Alpana Roy and Althaf Marsoof. The authors explore the challenges and opportunities posed to Internet users generally and trademark owners specifically by new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) under the "New gTLD Program" launched by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers in 2011. How Gross Is Your Assignment? Actions Speak Louder Than Words When Transferring Goodwill, Lynda Zadra-Symes and Jacob Rosenbaum. The authors address the perennial problem of a trademark assignment "in gross"—that is, without the corresponding goodwill—and provide practitioners with guidance on how to reduce the risk of a subsequent abandonment finding. Book Review: Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights in Africa. Marius Schneider and Vanessa Ferguson, Stuart Green. The reviewer finds that the authors have produced a comprehensive and authoritative resource on the state of protection and enforcement of these rights across the world's second largest continent.

Read comments and post your comment here.

TTABlog comment: Once again, I thank The Trademark Reporter for allowing me to provide this issue to you all. This issue of the TMR is Copyright © 2021, the International Trademark Association, and is made available with the permission of The Trademark Reporter®.

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.