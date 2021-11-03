USPTO News

Legislation

Notices, Guidance, and Requests

Final Rules

Interim Rules

  • There are no interim rules.

Proposed Rules

  • There are no proposed rules.

PTAB Decisions

  • New Precedential PTAB Decisions
  • There are no new informative PTAB decisions.
  • New Informative PTAB Decisions
  • There are no new informative PTAB decisions.

New Requests for POP Review

There were two new requests for POP review:

  • Triplet Therapeutics, Inc. v. Board of Supervisors of LSU Agric. and Mech. Coll. (PGR2021-00059) [Notice of Receipt of POP Request issued October 5, 2021] [Petitioner requests review of Institution Decision, presenting the question of whether 35 U.S.C. § 325(d) permits the Board to deny institution of "a written description challenge presented in the petition" which "is [allegedly] the same argument as an enablement rejection raised during prosecution."]
  • Cisco Sys., Inc. v K.Mizra LLC (IPR2021-00593, -00594) [Notice of Receipt of POP Request issued October 12, 2021] [Patent Owner requests review of Institution Decision, presenting the question of "whether Fintiv factor 2 should compare the proximity of the district court's trial date to the projected completion of Director review, as opposed to the projected statutory deadline for a final written decision, in light of the Supreme Court's decision in United States v. Arthrex, Inc., 141 S. Ct. 1970 (2021)."]

Requests for Director Review

  • Parties have submitted 118 requests for Director review under the USPTO's interim process in light of the Supreme Court's decision in U.S. v. Arthrex. Of those requests, a total of 51 have been denied, 66 are pending, and one has been withdrawn. No request has been granted.

