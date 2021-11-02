If you're like me, you love a good salty or sweet snack, right? And, no judgment here, but there are those who also enjoy "recreational" products as well. Up to now, if you wanted to have your snacks combined with your recreational products, you had to make the combination yourself.

But what if you could have "two great tastes that taste great together" prepared for you that you could simply buy at the store or even better, online?

Lucky for you, you live now, in the "stone age" where you can purchase cannabis-laced snacks. And, just in time of Halloween, cannabis-laced candy is available that gives a new meaning to "fun size" candy. As a result, states are warning parents to be on the lookout for knock-off candy such as Sour Patch Kids candy (labeled "STONEY PATCH" shown above) and Oreo cookies (e.g. "Double Stuf STONEO" shown on the right).

To be very clear, these cannabis-laced snacks and candy are unauthorized, knock-off products, and in no way associated with the respective famous products' manufacturers. The makers of these cannabis-laced products are violating numerous laws and regulations. Accordingly, multiple states' attorneys general are actively perusing the manufacturers of these cannabis-laced products.

In addition, these cannabis-laced product manufacturers and distributers are infringing the better known (original) products manufacturers' valuable intellectual property rights which include but not limited to trademark infringement, tarnishment, dilution, unfair competition, passing off, etc.

Finally, I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the fact that I have been away from blogging for a while. But in the timeless words of Frank Costanza, I'm back baby!