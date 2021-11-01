In this spooktacular episode of IP Goes Pop! treat yourself to the intellectual property (IP) of Halloween. From the disputes surrounding the iconic Halloween mask to the similarities, and important differences, between some people's favorite friendly ghost, Casper, and the ghost in the Ghostbusters logo, who ya gonna call but IP Goes Pop hosts, and Volpe Koenig Shareholders, Michael Snyder and Joseph Gushue?

So, grab your flashlight and your "fun" sized candy bars, as we take you through three cases in intellectual property law that might spook anyone to check their forms and contracts twice. We promise there's no tricks, only treats, on this episode!

Timestamps & Links:

2:40 Iconic Halloween Movie Franchises

4:06 Iconic Halloween Characters

Characters in the public domain: Mummies, Werewolves, Frankenstein's Monster-like

Van Helsing

Freddie & Jason

Leather Face ( The Texas Chainsaw Massacre , 1974)

8:27 Case 1: Michael Myers Mask

Don Post Studios, Inc. v. Cinema Secrets, Inc., 124 F. Supp. 2d 311 (E.D. Pa. 2000)

Mask designed by Don Post for John Carpenter's Halloween, 1970 (mask #2) Mask for Star Trek William Shatner mold/cast/mask

Don Post "The Mask" Don Post Studio Group files copyright registration in 1997 Failed to properly identify work it was based Halloween mask on registration Resubmit application and fail to identify it is also based on Star Trek mask; claiming it as an original creation

Details of decision

Michael Myers Memes

18:05 Case 2: Friday the 13th - 2016

28:47 Ghostbusters Logo Case

Harvey Cartoons v. Columbia Pictures Industries, 645 F. Supp. 1564 (S.D.N.Y. 1986)

Trademark Claim in the case Casper the Friendly Ghost Consumer Confusion Test- visual, overall impressions

Richie Rich, 1980

Copyrights were not renewed by plaintiff Prior to 1978 copyrights had to be periodically renewed

Details of decision

