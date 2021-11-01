1126194a.jpg

In this spooktacular episode of IP Goes Pop! treat yourself to the intellectual property (IP) of Halloween. From the disputes surrounding the iconic Halloween mask to the similarities, and important differences, between some people's favorite friendly ghost, Casper, and the ghost in the Ghostbusters logo, who ya gonna call but IP Goes Pop hosts, and Volpe Koenig Shareholders, Michael Snyder and Joseph Gushue?

So, grab your flashlight and your "fun" sized candy bars, as we take you through three cases in intellectual property law that might spook anyone to check their forms and contracts twice. We promise there's no tricks, only treats, on this episode!

Never miss an episode! Subscribe on  Apple Podcasts Spotify Stitcher and other favorite media player platforms.

Timestamps & Links:

2:40 Iconic Halloween Movie Franchises

4:06 Iconic Halloween Characters

  • Characters in the public domain: Mummies, Werewolves, Frankenstein's Monster-like
  • Van Helsing
  • Freddie & Jason
  • Leather Face (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 1974)

8:27 Case 1: Michael Myers Mask

18:05 Case 2: Friday the 13th - 2016

28:47 Ghostbusters Logo Case

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.