United States:
The IP Of Everything Podcast - Episode 11 - The IP Of Customized Fashion
19 October 2021
Lewis Roca
The limited availability of custom-designed shoes, clothing, and
accessories makes these items highly desirable and they fetch high
prices. But are they legal? Tune in as we discuss IP issues that
can arise from the design and sale of customized fashion.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
