United States: The IP Of Everything Podcast - Episode 11 - The IP Of Customized Fashion

The limited availability of custom-designed shoes, clothing, and accessories makes these items highly desirable and they fetch high prices. But are they legal? Tune in as we discuss IP issues that can arise from the design and sale of customized fashion.

