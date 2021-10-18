A number of trademark practitioners believe that the TTAB should be issuing more precedential decisions.The Board has recently made available a form for nominating a Board decision as precedential. (link here).

This submission form allows nomination of an issued decision of the Board for designation as precedential. A nomination may be anonymous. Please provide all required identifying information for any nominated decision, and set forth a brief description of the reasons for the requested designation. A person nominating a decision may also enter a name and email address. The Board may use this information to contact the nominating person if there are questions regarding the nomination.

