The TTAB (Tee-Tee-A-Bee) recently decided the appeals from the three Section 2(d) refusals described below. No hints today. How do you think they turned out? [ Answer in first comment].

In re Quantgene Inc., Serial No. 88720359 (October 12, 2021) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Robert H. Coggins) [Section 2(d) refusal of QUANTGENE for medical diagnostic testing for cancer and other diseases and disorders, in view of the registered mark QUANTIGEN for "consulting services in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceutical research and development, clinical laboratory testing, clinical diagnostics, and pharmacogenetics."]

In re Destino Xcaret S.A.P.I. de C.V., Serial No. 88622747 (October 13, 2021) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Elizabeth A. Dunn) [Section 2(d) refusal of the mark shown below for, inter alia, "hotel accommodation services" [HOTEL XCARET MEXICO disclaimed] in view of the registered mark HOTELXCARETRESORT.COM for "making hotel and temporary lodging reservations for individuals and groups via a global computer network lists" [on the Supplemental Register].]

In re Alderwood Surgical Center, Serial No. 88427822 (October 12, 2021) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Christopher Larkin) [Section 2(d) refusal of ZOMBIE BBL for "Surgery; Cosmetic surgery services; Cosmetic and plastic surgery; Plastic surgery; Plastic surgery services" [BBL disclaimed as an abbreviation for "Brazilian Butt Lift"] in view of the registered marks ZOMBIE BRACES and ZOMBIE TEETH for "dentist services" (BRACES and TEETH disclaimed).

TTABlog comment: How did you do?

