John Welch wrote an article published by World Trademark Review titled "TTAB Upholds Fraud Claim Against Distributor of Massage Chairs Who Registered Manufacturer's Mark."



In this article, John discusses the federal circuits decision to uphold a claim of fraud. In the case of Fuji Medical Instruments Mfg Co Ltd v American Crocodile International Group Inc, John draws attention to the fact that the respondent's false statement of ownership was a material misrepresentation because an application filed by someone who is not the owner of the mark is void. Read more (subscription required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.