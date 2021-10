ARTICLE

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued an interim rule further expanding the availability of prioritized examination (Track One) by increasing the limit on the number of Track One requests that may be accepted in a fiscal year from 12,000 to 15,000. The Federal Register notice is available here.

