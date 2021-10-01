A certain TTAB Judge once told me that one can predict the outcome of a Section 2(d) appeal 95% of the time by just looking at the marks and the goods or services. Here are three Section 2(d) refusals that were recently considered on appeal. One of the refusals was reversed. Which one? [Answer in first comment].

In re Herve US, LLC, Serial No. 88703522 (September 27, 2021) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Christen M. English) [Section 2(d) refusal of HERVE for "bakery goods and bakery desserts for wholesale distribution" in view of the registered mark HERVÉ for "restaurant and bar services."]

In re Aquatech Seafood LLC , Serial No. 88524996 (September 22, 2021) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Peter W. Cataldo) [Section 2(d) refusal offor "edible pet treats" in view of the registered markfor "dog collars; dog collars and leads; muzzles."]

In re Mannington Mills, Inc., Serial No. 88645881 (September 20, 2021) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Linda A. Kuczma) [Section 2(d) refusal of AQUABARRIER for "Underlay for laminate flooring; Flooring underlayments; Non-metal building materials, namely, laminate floor boards, all for residential use" in view of the identical mark registered for "thin membrane for attachment to walls for waterproofing purposes."]

Read comments and post your comment here.

TTABlog comment: How do you like that LUCKYPAW specimen of use?

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.