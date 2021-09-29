ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman Counsel William Thomashower recently discussed Vortic LLCs victory at the The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit with Kyle Jahner of Bloomberg Law. According to Jahner, the Court "affirmed a district court decision that Vortic LLC didn't infringe Hamilton International Ltd. trademarks when it sold wristwatches incorporating branded Hamilton vintage pocketwatch faces:"

Thomashower opined:

"When you go to trial you need to know that you have a likelihood of confusion, that you can meet the Polaroid factors, or many of them. Which ones are you going to win on?" "Seeing Hamilton on the dial on the first page of the website was perhaps their strongest point. But there's more on the first page than just that."

