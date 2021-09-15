The Board recently decided the appeals from the three Section 2(d) refusals described below. One of the refusals was reversed. Let's see how you do. [Answer in first comment].

In re Michael-David, LLC, Serial No. 88662293 (August 28, 2021) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Marc A. Bergsman) [Section 2(d) refusal of NORTHCOAST WINE CO. for "wine" in view of the registered marks NORTH COAST BREWING, in standard character form, and the two word-plus-design marks shown immediately below, for "beer, ale, lager, stout and porter," the three cited registrations being owned by the same entity.]

In re James Bay Distillers, Ltd., Serial No. 88510595 (September 9, 2021) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Thomas Shaw) [Section 2(d) refusal of the mark GALLOPING GOOSE for "Distilled spirits" in view of the registered mark GALLOPING GOSE for "beer" [GOSE disclaimed].

In re Tangled Roots Beverage Company LLC, Serial No. 88685983 (September 9, 2021) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Cindy B. Greenbaum) [Section 2(d) refusal of the word-plus-design mark shown below, for "beer," in view of the registered mark PAINTBOX for "alcoholic beverages except beers."]

