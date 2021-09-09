United States:
Coming Into Focus: Federal Circuit Affirms TTAB Decision Finding Likelihood Of Confusion Between FOCUSVISION And FOCUS Marks
09 September 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In Focusvision Worldwide, Inc. v.
Information Builders, Inc., No. 20-2054 (Fed. Cir. June 14,
2021), the Federal Circuit affirmed a TTAB decision sustaining
the opposition to the registration of the FOCUSVISION mark. After
analyzing the factors set forth in In re E.I. DuPont de Nemours
& Co., 476 F.3d 1357 (CCPA 1973), the Federal Circuit
found no error in the TTAB's weighing of the factors and
ultimate finding that a likelihood of confusion existed between the
FOCUSVISION mark and Information Builders' FOCUS marks. For a
more detailed analysis of this case, please see Finnegan's Incontestable
Blog.
