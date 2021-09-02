ARTICLE

28 Sep 2021 09:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. PDT

Please join us for an informative webinar where Morrison & Foerster's trademark attorneys will discuss significant decisions and developments from 2020 and 2021 including Coca-Cola v. Meenaxi Enterprise; Snyder's-Lance Inc. et al. v. Frito-Lay North America Inc.; Select Comfort Corporation et al. v. John Baxter; Omega SA et al. v. 375 Canal LLC et al.; and others. Our panelists will summarize the decisions, interesting facts, new developments, and key takeaways such as:

How can another entity's use of infringing marks abroad infringe your rights in the United States?

When can a trademark become generic?

What is initial interest confusion and how can it be established?

When can willful blindness be enough to support liability for counterfeiting?

Panelists Include:

Jennifer Lee Taylor, Partner

J. Thomas McCarthy, Of Counsel

