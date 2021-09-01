The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (Tee-Tee-A-Bee) has scheduled six (VI) oral hearings for the month of September 2021. The hearings will be held via video conference. Briefs and other papers for each case may be found at TTABVUE via the links provided.

September 8, 2021 - 10 AM: Joshua S. Schoonover v. The Burton Corporation, Cancellation No. 92067794 [Petitioner for cancellation of registration s for the mark FORUM for clothing and snowboards, on the ground of abandonment.]

September 9, 2021 - 4 PM: Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc. v. Bowmaker's Whiskey Company, Opposition No. 91239589 [Opposition to registration of the mark BOWMAKER'S WHISKEY for "Distilled spirits; Whiskey; Bourbon" on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the registered mark MAKER'S MARK for whiskey.]

September 21, 2021 - 1 PM: Patxi's Limited. v. Johnny K. Wang, Opposition No. 91252969 [Opposition to registration of PATXI'S for restaurant services on the ground of likelihood of confusion with opposer's identical common law mark for restaurant services.]

September 23, 2021 - 1 PM: Theragun, LLC v. Theragen, Inc., Opposition No. 91250143 [Opposition to registration of THERAGEN and THERAGEN & Design for "Medical devices, namely, electrostimulatory devices for tissue, bone and/or joint treatment, medical treatment apparel, and a kit comprising an electrostimulatory device and medical treatment apparel" in view of the registered mark THERAGUN for massages apparatus and "vibrating apparatus used to stimulate muscles and increase strength and physical performance for health and medical purposes."]

September 24, 2021 - 2 PM: Spotify AB v. U.S. Software, Inc., Oppositions No. 91243297 and 91248487 [Opposition to registration of the mark POTIFY, in standard character and word-plus-design form, for clothing and for software and services related to medical marijuana dispensaries, on the grounds of likelihood of confusion with, and likely dilution (by blurring and tarnishment) of the registered mark SPOTIFY for clothing, downloadable software, and online services.]

September 29, 2021 - 1 PM: Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. (Inditex, S.A.) v. Benzara, Inc., Opposition No. 91242880 [Opposition to registration of BENZARA for furniture in view of the registered mark ZARA for various goods, including mirrors and coat racks.]

Read comments and post your comment here.

TTABlog comment: A pretty boring group of cases. Any predictions?

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.