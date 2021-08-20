United States:
Finguerra-DuCharme Discusses The New Targets For Infringement Suits - Influencers
20 August 2021
Pryor Cashman LLP
Trademark infringement lawsuit targets are growing beyond
the company that created the product in question. According to
Bloomberg Law, "companies more often focus only on the
competitor selling the allegedly infringing product. Claims against
influencers promoting infringing products could be a new way to
bolster plaintiffs' legal strategies."
Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme discussed the strategy
with Bloomberg Law:
Brands might be cautious, though, in taking that approach if
they want to work with that influencer in the future or are going
after someone with a high profile whose fans could lash out at the
brand, said Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, a trademark attorney at Pryor
Cashman LLP.
While targeting influencers is effective in stopping
infringement, it's an aggressive strategy, she said.
"There are a lot of brand owners who carry very large
sticks and sometimes scorched earth approaches to the enforcement
of their rights," Finguerra-DuCharme said. "I
wouldn't be surprised if there's more cases like this.
They're going to be few because it is just so
aggressive."
[...]
Influencers should be cognizant of possible trademark
infringement lawsuits when making sponsorship deals with brands,
Finguerra-DuCharme said. Indemnification contracts can protect
them, but the lawsuit threat will remain.
Read the full discussion in the article accessible through the
resource link below.
