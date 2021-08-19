The USC Gould School of Law will hold its virtual IP Institute on September 21-23, 2021, featuring a "sophisticated discussion of emerging issues and best practices in copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret and related fields." Speakers and panelists will include federal judges, leading academicians, in house counsel, national officials, and top practitioners. [Brochure here]. Yours truly, the TTABlogger, will join a panel entitled "Advanced Practice Before the TTAB," with TTAB Judge Christoper Larkin, former TTAB Judge (and now Assistant Professor at Southern Illinois University School of Law) Lorelei Ritchie, TTAB Interlocutory Attorney Mary Beth Myles, and moderator Raffi Zerounian. The panel discussion will being at 11:30 AM (PST) for one hour.

Although practice before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) may feel familiar for federal court practitioners, there are many traps for the unwary. This panel will discuss advanced practice tips for litigation before the TTAB, including non-obvious practical do's and don'ts of TTAB practice and insights into how counsel can best present a case before the TTAB. The panel will touch on the Trademark Modernization Act and the recent uptick in questionable trademark application filings by non-US parties.

