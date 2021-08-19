United States:
"Advanced Practice Before The TTAB," IP Institute, USC Gould School Of Law, September 22, 2021 (11:30 AM (PST))
19 August 2021
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
The USC Gould School of Law will hold its virtual IP Institute on September 21-23, 2021,
featuring a "sophisticated discussion of emerging issues and
best practices in copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret and
related fields." Speakers and panelists will
include federal judges, leading academicians, in house counsel,
national officials, and top practitioners. [Brochure here]. Yours truly, the
TTABlogger, will join a panel entitled
"Advanced Practice Before the TTAB," with TTAB Judge
Christoper Larkin, former TTAB Judge (and now Assistant Professor
at Southern Illinois University School of Law) Lorelei Ritchie,
TTAB Interlocutory Attorney Mary Beth Myles, and moderator Raffi
Zerounian. The panel discussion will being at 11:30 AM (PST) for
one hour.
Although practice before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board
(TTAB) may feel familiar for federal court practitioners, there are
many traps for the unwary. This panel will discuss advanced
practice tips for litigation before the TTAB, including non-obvious
practical do's and don'ts of TTAB practice and insights
into how counsel can best present a case before the TTAB. The panel
will touch on the Trademark Modernization Act and the recent uptick
in questionable trademark application filings by non-US
parties.
The TTABlog
