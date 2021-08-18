United States:
Brad D. Rose Discusses Trademark Jurisdictions As The West Bank Ice Cream Dispute Heats Up
18 August 2021
Pryor Cashman LLP
Unilever, the parent company that owns the Ben & Jerry's
ice cream, challenges an Israeli distributor seeking to
market "Judea and Samaria's Ben &
Jerry's" ice cream with similar packaging and the
slogan "Frozen Chosen People."
According to the New York Post, the move was made
by "the Shurat HaDin Israel Law Center, a Zionist
advocacy group that claimed Ben & Jerry's plan to stop
selling ice cream in the region amounted to "abandonment"
of its trademark there." This summer, the trademark-holding
ice cream company's founders Bennett Cohen and Jerry
Greenfield publically announced their decision to cease
distribution of their product in "Occupied Palestinian
Territory" in a New York Times
op-ed.
Partner Brad D. Rose, a member of Pryor Cashman's Executive
Committee and chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Group,
provided comments on the legal premise. According to
the New York Post:
Trademark experts told The Post that at least on legal ground
Unilever appears to be on solid footing with its trademark in
Israel.
"You don't have to use the mark in every town and
region to be covered by a trademark," intellectual property
attorney, Brad D. Rose of Pryor Cashman LLP told The Post. "It
doesn't mean that [Unilever's] trademark is exposed because
it isn't selling in one region."
Read the full article in the resource link below.
Resources
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
