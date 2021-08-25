United States:
Webinar: Trademark Transactions For The Generalist In-House Counsel (Video)
25 August 2021
Foley Hoag LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Your company has invested in developing its goodwill and
protecting its brands, and now seeks to bring in partners. Or
perhaps your company seeks to grow by on-boarding third-party
brands. Trademarks form a key asset in many business transactions,
but overlooking important details and traps for the unwary can lead
to unintended consequences. In this one-hour webinar, we cover the
fundamentals of protecting trademark rights in the context of an
array of transactions, including:
- Assignments
- Licenses
- Due diligence for mergers and acquisitions
- Co-branding agreements
- Bankruptcy
Learn the essentials for successful brand protection in the
context of business deals.
Speakers
- Josh Jarvis, Partner, Deputy Chair,
Intellectual Property Department, Foley Hoag LLP
- Jenevieve Maerker, Counsel,
Co-Chair, Trademark, Copyright & Unfair Competition Practice,
LLP
- Nicole Kinsley, Counsel, Foley
Hoag LLP
To view Foley Hoag's Trademark and Copyright Law
Blog please click
here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Embedding Images May Be Copyright Infringement After All
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Another bombshell has dropped. Is change coming? For over a decade, it was generally considered safe to include an image or a video on your website that was linked through to the social media...
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
"Shall Be" Language May Not Effectuate A Present Automatic Assignment Of Rights
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In Omni MedSci, Inc., v. Apple Inc., Nos. 2020-1715, -1716 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 2, 2021), a divided Federal Circuit panel affirmed the district court's denial of Apple's motion to dismiss.
Anatomy Of A Beer Label: Part II
Husch Blackwell LLP
Aside from the regulatory requirements imposed on beer labels, as discussed in the Anatomy of a Beer Label: Part I post on COLAs, brewers should consider protecting the trademarks featured on their beer labels.