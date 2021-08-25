ARTICLE

Your company has invested in developing its goodwill and protecting its brands, and now seeks to bring in partners. Or perhaps your company seeks to grow by on-boarding third-party brands. Trademarks form a key asset in many business transactions, but overlooking important details and traps for the unwary can lead to unintended consequences. In this one-hour webinar, we cover the fundamentals of protecting trademark rights in the context of an array of transactions, including:

Assignments

Licenses

Due diligence for mergers and acquisitions

Co-branding agreements

Bankruptcy

Learn the essentials for successful brand protection in the context of business deals.

Speakers

Josh Jarvis , Partner, Deputy Chair, Intellectual Property Department, Foley Hoag LLP

, Partner, Deputy Chair, Intellectual Property Department, Foley Hoag LLP Jenevieve Maerker , Counsel, Co-Chair, Trademark, Copyright & Unfair Competition Practice, LLP

, Counsel, Co-Chair, Trademark, Copyright & Unfair Competition Practice, LLP Nicole Kinsley, Counsel, Foley Hoag LLP

