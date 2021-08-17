ARTICLE

United States: Webinar: Top IP Cases In 2020 In-House Counsel Need To Know (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Looking Back to Look Ahead Who said there's no looking back? It is crucial to consider key takeaways from the most important IP cases from 2020 when planning for 2021. Foley Hoag will present a 60-minute webinar on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, offering guidance on what we learned last year and what to prepare for in the new year. self Our speakers will focus on 2020 developments in trademark, copyright, patent and trade secret law.

Speakers:

Peter Sullivan, Partner, Foley Hoag LLP

Partner, Foley Hoag LLP N. Scott Pierce , Partner, Registered Patent Attorney, Foley Hoag LLP

, Partner, Registered Patent Attorney, Foley Hoag LLP Jennifer Yoo, Associate, Foley Hoag LLP

CLE credit for this webinar is available in California and New York.

NY CLE:

This program will qualify for 1 CLE credit in the Skills category. This course is appropriate for newly admitted attorneys and experienced attorneys.

To view Foley Hoag's Trademark and Copyright Law Blog please click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.