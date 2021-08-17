Product configuration and packaging play an integral part in consumer choice and can often set a particular product apart from its competition on the store shelf. Because companies heavily invest in creating unique product designs and packaging that encourage brand association, business owners should also consider protecting those investments as intellectual property.

This webinar offers guidance for in-house counsel regarding the different types of intellectual property that may protect product configurations and packaging in the United States, and the interplay among these different forms of IP, their applicability, and their limitations.

Topics Include:

How to effectively use trademarks, trade dress, patents, and copyrights to protect product configurations and packaging designs

The interplay among the different forms of IP protection and their limitations

When to file for protection and other filing strategies

Pitfalls to avoid when seeking IP protection for product configurations and in marketing your products

Working with creative and marketing departments to employ design and marketing techniques that support IP protection

Strategies for enforcing IP rights in product configurations and packaging designs

Moderator

Jenevieve Maerker, Counsel, Co-Chair, Trademark, Copyright & Unfair Competition Practice, Foley Hoag LLP

Speakers

Natasha Reed, Partner, Co-Chair, Trademark, Copyright & Unfair Competition Practice, Foley Hoag LLP

Peter Sullivan, Partner, Foley Hoag LLP

