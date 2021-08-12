United States:
What Firms/Lawyers Represent Opposed Applicants Most Frequently (2018-2021)?
12 August 2021
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
The folks at the data-mining firm, Towergate Software,
have provided me with the following data regarding the law firms or
lawyers most frequently appearing as counsel for the applicant in
trademark opposition proceedings, for each year since 2018. Do you
see any trend here? (click on picture for larger and clearer
image).
The TTABlog
