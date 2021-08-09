United States:
B&B Hardware Revisited: Issue Preclusion And Claim Preclusion Based On TTAB Judgments
09 August 2021
Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, L.L.P
Brian Darville and Yuki Onoe
co-authored the article "B&B Hardware Revisited: Issue
Preclusion and Claim Preclusion Based on TTAB Judgments,"
featured in the LES Japan News June 2021 edition. This
article can also be read in Japanese "B&B Hardware
最高裁判決： TTAB
判決に基づく争点遮断効
(issue preclusion)
および請求遮断効
(claim preclusion)." Both versions were featured in the June
2021 edition of LES Japan News and in the PDF below.
