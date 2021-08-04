Christopher Ricciuti and Yuki Onoe co-authored the article ［米国］Thryv最高裁判決およびIPRと上訴に関する判例の展開 featured in the July edition of Intellectual Property Magazine (知財管理).

知財管理Vol71.7（847）2021
タイトル：［米国］Thryv最高裁判決およびIPRと上訴に関する判例の展開

Click here to Download PDF.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.