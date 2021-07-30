ARTICLE

The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (Tee-Tee-Ā-Bee) has scheduled three (3) oral hearings for the month of August 2021. The hearings will be held via video conference. Briefs and other papers for each case may be found at TTABVUE via the links provided.

August 11, 2021 - 11 AM: General Motors LLC v. Bolt Ride, Inc., Opposition No. 92140088 [Opposition to registration of BOLT for "Downloadable computer software for coordinating transportation services" on the grounds of fraud and likelihood of confusion with opposer's registered mark BOLT for "Motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles in the nature of cars."]

August 19, 2021 - 10 AM: Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Association v. Alzherimer's New Jersey, Opposition No. 91245121 [Opposition to registration of the mark ALZHEIMER'S NEW JERSEY WALK TO FIGHT ALZHEIMER'S & Design for charitable fundraising activities, on the grounds of likelihood of confusion with, and likely dilution of, the registered mark WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S and related marks for charitable fundraising services.]

August 26, 2021 - 10 AM: In re Old Blind Dog BBQ LLC, Serial No. 88727621 [Section 2(d) refusal of OLD BLIND DOG BBQ, in standard character form, for "sauces; BBQ sauces" [BBQ disclaimed] in view of the registered marks OLDE BLIND DOG and OLD BLIND DOG IRISH PUB & Design for restaurant services [IRISH PUB disclaimed].]

TTABlog comment: Since TTAB hearings are supposed to be public, shouldn't these video hearings be available for everyone to (at least) hear?

