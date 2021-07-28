Pryor Cashman celebrates a favorable decision from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) after the administrative panel ruled in favor of sbe Hotel Licensing, LLC in a Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy Proceeding (UDRP). The UDRP is a process established by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) that resolves disputes surrounding internet registration names.

In accordance with ICANN's UDRP policy, WIPO ordered that the disputed domain names provided below shall be transferred to sbe Hotel Licensing, LLC:

slsargentina.com slsatlanta.com slsbuenosaires.com slsmerida.com slsmexicocity.com slsmonterrey.com 6sls.com

The Pryor Cashman team that worked towards this resolution includes Hotel + Hospitality Group Chair Todd Soloway, Trademark Group Co-Chair Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, and Intellectual Property Group members Ryan Klarberg and Jesse Roth. The team will continue to coordinate the recovery and transfer of the domain names and take necessary actions to protect the SLS trademark.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.