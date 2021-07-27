Counterfeit electronics coming from China are increasingly problematic for many companies. The proportion that are seized by US customs is miniscule compared to those that make it into the country, despite recent efforts. Raids on the sources of such goods (e.g. a factory) may not help much because, in many cases, other sources can quickly take over production.

This issue was recently discussed (here) by The Information's reporter Wayne Ma, who interviewed Squire Patton Boggs' expert on this subject, Paolo Beconcini. In his article Ma focuses in particular on the increasing counterfeiting of Apple AirPods and the repercussion of such illicit trade on Apple's business. Paolo Beconcini highlights some of the legal challenges and possible strategies to reduce brand owners' risk and the economic impact of counterfeits on their business.

