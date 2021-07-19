The intellectual property (IP) landscape is always evolving and provides a wealth of topics that impact business strategies, competition and operations. The IP of Everything podcast produced by Lewis Roca seeks out and discusses the intellectual property issues contained in everything around us, from the obvious to the obscure. These issues include current cases, trends and hot topics that are important and of interest to our clients. Topics focus on a variety of IP issues, including copyright, patents, rights of publicity and trademarks.

The Lewis Roca intellectual property team designs customized strategies to successfully guide individuals, organizations, and companies worldwide through the entire IP lifecycle. Our clients include startups protecting their IP assets to multinational Fortune 500 companies with highly specialized needs.

Below are the IP of Everything podcast episodes to date addressing the hottest topics and trends from the past year.

Download here.

Originally publushed in L.A. Biz

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.