United States: The IP of Everything Podcast - Episode 9 - The IP of Take-Out

Are food delivery companies picking up claims of infringement when they pick up your order? We explore the potential intellectual property issues with delivery services acting as, or claiming to act as, representatives of restaurants and other brick-and-mortar locations.

