United States:
The IP of Everything Podcast - Episode 9 - The IP of Take-Out
Are food delivery companies picking up claims of infringement
when they pick up your order? We explore the potential intellectual
property issues with delivery services acting as, or claiming to
act as, representatives of restaurants and other brick-and-mortar
locations.
