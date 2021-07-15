ARTICLE

United States: The IP Of Everything Podcast - Episode 8 - The IP Of "Where Are They Now?"

In this episode, we take a look back at some of our hottest topics and the latest trends from the past year: Chairman Bernie, Tiger King vs. Carole, Bad Tattoos and Band Names!

