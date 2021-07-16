United States:
Ted Davis Article: "Recent Developments In Trademark And Unfair Competition Law"
16 July 2021
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
Thank you, Ted Davis, for permitting me to post a link (
here) to your article "Trademark Case Decisions: The Past
Year in the Courts & at the TTAB," This article is a
companion to the webinar presentation of July 13th sponsored by the
New York Intellectual Property Law Association.
The TTABlog
