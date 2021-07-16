ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Thank you, Ted Davis, for permitting me to post a link ( here) to your article "Trademark Case Decisions: The Past Year in the Courts & at the TTAB," This article is a companion to the webinar presentation of July 13th sponsored by the New York Intellectual Property Law Association.

Read comments and post your comment here.

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.