Tomorrow I will be presenting a webinar, along with Ted Davis, for the New York Intellectual Property Law Association, on recent trademark cases in the courts and at the TTAB. Here (pdf) is an article I prepared, briefly summarizing the precedential decisions of the CAFC and the TTAB over the past twelve months.

The CAFC issued four precedential opinions, an important decision on the registrability of color packaging (Forney), a mundane Section 2(d) case (QuikTrip), and two involving what used to be called "standing," but is now referred to as "entitlement to a statutory cause of action" (Australian Therapeutic and Corcamore). On the TTAB side, there's a rare Section 14(3) misrepresentation of source decision (THUMS UP and LIMCA), an interesting twist on the application of Lexmark (ADVENTIST), a dilution decision (Coca-Cola), a half-dozen failure-to-function rulings (e.g., GOD BLESS THE USA), and a new surname case (tapio).



Read comments and post your comment here.

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.