Here's a bit of beach reading for your summer vacation: the May-June 2021 (Vol. 11 No. 3) issue of The Trademark Reporter (TMR). [pdf here]. Editor-in-Chief Willard Knox summarizes the contents, below.
In this issue, we offer readers a remembrance of former TMR Editor-in-Chief Clifford W. Browning; an article by two survey experts on Eveready surveys, with original research; and an article exploring the long-running dispute over the HAVANA CLUB trademark.
In Memoriam: Clifford W. Browning (1951–2020). This issue of the TMR is dedicated to former Editor-in-Chief Clifford W. Browning, who is memorialized by his fellow former Editor-in-Chief, Theodore C. Max.
When to Conduct an Eveready Survey: The Importance of Aided Awareness, Dr. Bruce Isaacson and Dr. Keith A. Botner. This article by two survey experts on the evergreen topic of Eveready surveys revives a TMR tradition of our authors engaging in a robust and respectful dialogue about issues of importance.
Expropriation of Intellectual Property Rights: The HAVANA CLUB Trademark, Pablo Balañá-Vicente. In this article based on his 2020 Ladas Memorial Award-winning entry (Student Category), the author explores the long-running dispute (in multiple countries and forums) over the HAVANA CLUB trademark and argues for respect for cultural identity in intellectual property.
