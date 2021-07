ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Trademarks Comparative Guide Obhan & Associates Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

A Retrospective On Myriad Genetics: What Makes Medical Diagnostics Patent-Eligible 8 Years Later? Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP The law on whether medical diagnostic methods are patent-eligible can be challenging. Inventors who have heard of cases like Myriad Genetics may end up believing that methods of diagnosing disease...

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property — Descriptive V. Distinctive: How To Brand Your Business And Products (Podcast) Mintz In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, patent attorney Lily Zhang talks with trademark attorney Karen Won about the age-old choice between adopting...

Sixth Circuit Decides "Right Of Publicity" Claim Is Preempted By Federal Law Pavia & Harcourt A recent decision by the Sixth Circuit addresses an often hazy aspect of the "right of publicity": the issue of whether a publicity claim is preempted by copyright law.

$520,000 Jury Verdict Against Redbubble For Willful Contributory Infringement Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz $520,000. That's the damage award assessed by a California jury against print-on-demand marketplace Redbubble for willful contributory trademark infringement.