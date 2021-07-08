ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Trademarks Comparative Guide Obhan & Associates Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

A Retrospective On Myriad Genetics: What Makes Medical Diagnostics Patent-Eligible 8 Years Later? Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP The law on whether medical diagnostic methods are patent-eligible can be challenging. Inventors who have heard of cases like Myriad Genetics may end up believing that methods of diagnosing disease...

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property — Descriptive V. Distinctive: How To Brand Your Business And Products (Podcast) Mintz In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, patent attorney Lily Zhang talks with trademark attorney Karen Won about the age-old choice between adopting...

Sixth Circuit Decides "Right Of Publicity" Claim Is Preempted By Federal Law Pavia & Harcourt A recent decision by the Sixth Circuit addresses an often hazy aspect of the "right of publicity": the issue of whether a publicity claim is preempted by copyright law.

$520,000 Jury Verdict Against Redbubble For Willful Contributory Infringement Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz $520,000. That's the damage award assessed by a California jury against print-on-demand marketplace Redbubble for willful contributory trademark infringement.