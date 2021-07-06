Signed into law in July of 1946, the Lanham Act has, for 75 years, governed U.S. trademark, servicemark, and unfair competition matters. In this edition of the Jones Day Talks Women in IP series, Meredith Wilkes, Anna Raimer, and Carrie Kiedrowski discuss how trademark laws have changed and evolved since the Lanham Act's implementation, and talk about recent cases relating to trademark dilution, internet domain names, and willful infringement. They also examine the significant changes that are part of the Trademark Modernization Act of 2020.
