ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

"A new report shows that the past decade has seen a steep and steady decline in accusations of federal trademark dilution, a trend that experts attribute to both tougher restrictions and diminishing returns."

Read the article (subscription required)

Originally published by Law360 4 June 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.