The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (Tee-Tee-A-Bee) has scheduled six (6) oral hearings for the month of June 2021. The hearings will be held via video conference. Briefs and other papers for each case may be found at TTABVUE via the links provided.

June 1, 2021 - 1 PM: Gang Cao v. Apple Inc., Opposition No. 91239006 [Opposition to registration of LIVE PHOTOS for "Computer software for recording and displaying images, video and sound" on the grounds of genericness and mere descriptiveness.]

Opposition No. 91240829 [Opposition to registration of the marks BAD MOMS UNLIMITED and BAD MOMS BIBLE for audio books, printed matter, clothing, and charitable foundation services, on the ground of lack of bona fide intent, and likelihood of confusion and dilution of opposer's allegedly famous BAD MOMS mark for various goods and services.]

June 3, 2021 - 12 PM: Talis Clinical, LLC v. Talis Biomedical Corporation, Opposition No. 91245179 [Section 2(d) opposition to registration of TALIS for "Medical analysis services in the nature of analyzing clinical data for purposes of providing medical diagnostic information and for guiding patient treatment for overall population health and improved patient outcomes," on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the identical common law mark for "Medical software for collecting, organizing, and analyzing patient data, and providing clinical guidance, and monitoring and support services in the fields of selection, implementation, and operation of hardware, software systems and secure data storage and access."]

, Serial No. 88796115 [Section 2(e)(1) mere descriptiveness refusal of WAVE NEUROSCIENCE for for goods and services in International Classes 009, 010, 042 and 044, all related to the analysis of neurological disorders and brainwave activity.]

June 16, 2021 - 11 AM: In re Cellular Sales Management Group,LLC, Serial No. 88470232 [Requirement for disclaimer of CELLULAR SALES in the mark shown below, for "online and physical retail store services in the field of cell phones, electronic tablets and accessories for cell phones and tablets."]

June 22, 2021 - 2 PM: Robert W. Beissel III v. Havana Sun, LLC, Cancellation No. 92068415 [Petition for cancellation of a registration for HAVANA SUN for suntan lotions; sun block; sun screen; and other suncare products, on the ground of likelihood of confusion with the registered mark HAVANA TAN for suncare products, along with a counterclaim for abandonment.]

Read comments and post your comment here.

TTABlog comment: Since TTAB hearings are supposed to be public, shouldn't these video hearings be available for everyone to (at least) hear?

The TTABlog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.