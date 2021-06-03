United States:
Virutal Event: ChIPs' Off-the-Record Conversation With Meena Harris
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Baker Botts is a proud sponsor of the ChIPs' Washington,
D.C. event with special guest, Meena Harris. The off-the-record
conversation will include a moderated Q&A session with Meena
and members of the DC Chapter, led by Baker Botts' Katharine Burke. Questions for consideration
can be submitted while registering for the event. The event is
open to members of the ChIPs Community and invited guests only.
To join the ChIPs community and to register, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Copyright Fair Use – Context Is Everything
Baker Botts
In the span of two weeks, decisions from the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit manifest the complex nature of the copyright doctrine of fair use and how its contextual application can lead to opposite results.
Defenses To A Claim For Copyright Infringement
Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.
One of the primary considerations you or your company must make upon receipt of a copyright infringement notice is the defenses you or your company may have to the claim for infringement.
Autonomous Vehicle Intellectual Property
Dickinson Wright PLLC
The speed of technology advancements is driving the evolution of almost every business, including autonomous vehicles. Cloud technologies and mobile computing are dropping the cost of entry.