Intellectual property is critical to the gaming industry. From independently produced mobile applications to big AAA titles, the market is flooded with more and more options for gamers every day. In such a crowded marketplace, what can you do to make your products distinctive enough to cut through the noise? More importantly, how will you protect your distinctive corner of the market? In answering these questions, it is imperative you know what your IP rights are, how these rights can help you reach your audience, and how they

will protect your company.

In a continuing series of papers exploring the fundamentals of intellectual property law and its significance to game developers, we discuss one of the most used types of intellectual property rights for making your "mark": trademarks.

Originally published by International Game Developers Association

