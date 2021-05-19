The speed of technology advancements is driving the evolution of almost every business, including autonomous vehicles. Cloud technologies and mobile computing are dropping the cost of entry. Communication links are more reliable and infrastructure investment is dropping. Markets that just a year ago did not exist are exploding. Developers racing to bring autonomous vehicles to market are enjoying the extraordinary speed of numerous technological advancements. They are looking to grow through their own innovation as well as the purchase or licensing of technology outside traditional supplier and partnership relationships. Is it possible that we soon start approaching theoretical limits? Once computing bus speeds are driven by single electrons, will computing time grow still faster? Will markets still advance as developers turn to new applications and new markets? What if financing dries up? Is it too soon to ask these questions?

One thing is clear. Intellectual property has never been more valuable. Carmakers and suppliers are significantly increasing the number of patent applications filed in the United States and abroad. Although "[i]t was never the object of [the patent] laws to grant a monopoly for every trifling device, every shadow of an idea, which would naturally and spontaneously occur to any skilled [developer] in the ordinary progress of [development]," the prospect of obtaining monopoly power in a disruptive market is financially so rewarding that it must be actively pursued. Works v. Brady, 107 U.S. 192 (1883) (quoting Justice Hugo Black). This is particularly true as developers turn to new markets.

Virtually every aspect of an autonomous vehicle is the subject of U.S. patent applications, as is the method for making those technologies: automated automotive technologies, braking systems, engine control, diagnostics, LIDAR, artificial intelligence, telecommunications (vehicle and 5G), and collision avoidance. The code running these technologies is either (or both) patented and/or protected by copyright. While the scope of copyright protection is typically narrower than patent protection, it is easy to obtain and often is bulletproof when protecting against theft by competitors, partners, and/or departing employees.

When ex-employees become top rivals, non-disclosure and employment agreements should be front and center, along with both state and federal trade secret law. Companies and entrepreneurs that fail to put in place simple protocols on the handling of these issues can find themselves in a mess. The rules are simple. Nobody signs an NDA unless legal approves it. Legal is not going to fight over every last sentence, but an employee, founder or principal is not going to sign something that could tie the business up for years. Purchasers and sellers will make sure intellectual property indemnification responsibilities are on the other party, unless it is a point of negotiation that has knowingly been surrendered. Contracts - particularly in the growing age of smart contracts - will include the basics to protect the business. It is much easier to enforce a contract provision that precludes reverse engineering than it is to prove theft of something proprietary. Trade secrets are handled appropriately. Employers are told to treat them with confidence. They are not given away.

In a world where technology is advancing faster than anyone could imagine, businesses racing to participate in market disruptions can easily overlook best legal practices. You don't want to be one of those businesses. If your enterprise is not on top of it, request an audit. It is well worth the investment.

This article was originally published in Northern Virginia Technology Council's The Voice of Technology, May 2021.

