INTA will hold its first virtual Pro Bono Legal Clinic on June 15, 2021, from 11:00 am–12:00 pm. Applicant and volunteer information may be found here, including an application form and a pro bono toolkit. Applications are due by May 21st. Additional information may be found in the flyer set out below (click on flyer for a larger image).

For Potential Clients To be eligible to participate in the program, you or your organization must have a valid trademark issue and you must have financial need, which must be shown by providing tax information or the past 12 months of bank statements (which is kept confidential). The specifics of financial need vary based on the business category, and by country. To begin the process, please fill out the application Attorneys, you must: (i) be licensed (in good standing) to practice in your jurisdiction; (ii) carry malpractice insurance, and (iii) be a current member of INTA.

